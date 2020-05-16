JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,658. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

