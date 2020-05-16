Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,941.33

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,941.33 and traded as high as $4,960.00. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $4,600.00, with a volume of 10,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,645.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,942.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $300.89 million and a P/E ratio of 26.78.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 222.50 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 212.90 ($2.80) by GBX 9.60 ($0.13). Analysts predict that Judges Scientific PLC will post 13884.9998033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, insider Mark Lavelle acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,490 ($59.06) per share, for a total transaction of £359.20 ($472.51).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

