K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.68

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.68 and traded as low as $72.00. K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Business Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.18.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

