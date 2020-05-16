K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.53).

SDF traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €5.17 ($6.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,301,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.74. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

