Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 14,805 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after buying an additional 1,997,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after buying an additional 913,681 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after buying an additional 912,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after buying an additional 598,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.