Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

