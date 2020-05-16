Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 5,798 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.49. 1,103,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

