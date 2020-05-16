Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. 8,937,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.