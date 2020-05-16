Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 3,146,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.