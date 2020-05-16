Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 4.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $67,387,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 96.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,278,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

