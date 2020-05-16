Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205,249 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

