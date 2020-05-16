Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,570,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

