Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at about $26,594,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.22. 3,965,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

