Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,063 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,263,000 after acquiring an additional 615,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,356,000 after acquiring an additional 843,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,492. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

