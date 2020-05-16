Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Invests $11.92 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,441 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

ADBE traded up $9.91 on Friday, hitting $365.30. 2,598,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.64. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

