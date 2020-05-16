Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Invests $2.26 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.77. 3,107,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.