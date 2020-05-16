Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

