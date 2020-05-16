Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after buying an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,253,000 after buying an additional 794,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

In related news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $663,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. 2,604,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,583. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

