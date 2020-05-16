Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

Shares of BK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 4,120,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

