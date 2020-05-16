Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

COP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,010. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

