Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,418,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

