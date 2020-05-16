Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

