Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 12,086 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. 10,419,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

