Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 121 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $39,605,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $699,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 266.7% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 199.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

TMO traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.92. 1,605,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.91. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

