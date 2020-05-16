Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,294. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

