Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 2,041,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

