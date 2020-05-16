Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 13,625,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

