Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 35,222,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,214,254. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

