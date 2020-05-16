Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 115,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,481,000 after purchasing an additional 148,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $222.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,348. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.21. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

