Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 4,563 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. 2,081,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

