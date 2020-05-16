Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 651 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,528,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. 1,854,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average of $387.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

