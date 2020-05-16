Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 651 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,528,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. 1,854,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average of $387.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.
LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
