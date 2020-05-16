Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Takes $15.33 Million Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,331,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Fortive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,387 shares of company stock worth $10,862,435. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

