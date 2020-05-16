Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $520.41. The company had a trading volume of 453,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,876. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.80 and its 200 day moving average is $550.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $7,467,653 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

