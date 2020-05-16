Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,927 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

