Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips makes up about 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,888,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 975,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.