Kusama 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.56 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and $2.56 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00073706 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02010550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,086,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,651,000 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

