Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,826,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,654,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

NYSE LH traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.82. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.