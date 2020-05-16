Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.24 ($60.74).

LXS traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Thursday, reaching €43.18 ($50.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

