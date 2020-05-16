LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Stephen P. Wilson Acquires 1,250 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Stephen P. Wilson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,309. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LCNB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
