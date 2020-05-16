LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Stephen P. Wilson Acquires 1,250 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Stephen P. Wilson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,309. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LCNB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LCNB by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LCNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.