Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $104.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.59.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.46. 405,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,677. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

