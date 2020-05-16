Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 5.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 267,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $50.64. 2,599,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

