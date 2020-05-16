Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) price target by Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Leoni presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.78 ($6.72).

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of ETR LEO traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €6.19 ($7.19). The company had a trading volume of 268,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.37. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €18.20 ($21.16).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.