Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leoni has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €5.78 ($6.72).

Shares of LEO stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting €6.19 ($7.19). 268,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leoni has a one year low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a one year high of €18.20 ($21.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

