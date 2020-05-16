Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEO. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €5.78 ($6.72).

LEO traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €6.19 ($7.19). 268,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Leoni has a 52 week low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €18.20 ($21.16).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

