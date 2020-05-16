Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Libbey shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 231,300 shares.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.76 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Libbey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Libbey in the first quarter worth $147,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Libbey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Libbey by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Libbey by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

