Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up 6.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. 1,936,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

