Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €172.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €190.08 ($221.02).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN traded up €3.90 ($4.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €166.30 ($193.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,410,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion and a PE ratio of 39.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €178.86. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.