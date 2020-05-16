Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €190.08 ($221.02).

LIN stock traded up €3.90 ($4.53) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €166.30 ($193.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52 week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

