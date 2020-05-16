Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

