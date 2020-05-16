Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($198.76) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €190.08 ($221.02).

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up €3.90 ($4.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €166.30 ($193.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 12-month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.